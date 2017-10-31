Treasures Abound In Timeless Antiques

INDEPENDENCE — Step into the welcoming atmosphere of Timeless Antiques and More and it may be difficult to step out empty-handed...

Get full access to The Polk County Itemizer-Observer! • For less than $1 a week, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Polk Country's primary news source.

• Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.

• You can subscribe by month or year.

Note: If you are already a print subscriber, you may create an account and verify your subscription here. Call our office at (503) 623-2373 with any questions. To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.