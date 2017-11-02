Prep Boys Soccer: Marist Catholic Upsets Central

INDEPENDENCE – Central’s boys soccer team’s season came to a surprising end on Wednesday.

The fourth-seeded Panthers lost to No. 13 Marist Catholic 1-0 in the first round of the state playoffs.

Marist Catholic scored the match’s lone goal in the first half.

Central created several scoring chances throughout the match, but couldn’t capitalize.

The Panthers finished the season with a 12-2-1 record overall and a 6-1 mark in Mid-Willamette Conference play.

