College Cross-Country: Ribich Wins West Region Title

MONMOUTH -- There was no place like home for Western Oregon University cross-country runner David Ribich. The senior took first at the NCAA Division II West Region race, helping the Wolves to a third place finish in the team standings and a berth to the NCAA Division II National Cross-country Championships on Nov. 18.

Ribich ran with the lead pack the entire race, before pulling away over the final 300 meters. Ribich finished the 10,000-meter course in 29 minutes, 49.2 seconds.

Dustin Nading finished 13th overall in 30:28.9.

Kennedy Rufener led the women's team with a 12th-place finish. Rufener completed the 6,000-meter course in 21:32.8.

