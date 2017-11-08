Community Notebook

Suds and Science tells of chub

The Luckiamute Watershed Council will host the next Suds and Science from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Brew Coffee and Taphouse, 211 S. Main St., Independence.

Come hear fish biologist Brian Bangs talk about how the Oregon chub beat the odds and became the first fish to ever be de-listed from the Endangered Species Act. Bangs, with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, will highlight the power of partnership and how local landowners helped this little fish make a big recovery.

Food and beverages available for purchase from the restaurant.

For more information: 503-837-0237, or outreach@ luckiamuteLWC.org.

Donate to Operation Christmas Child

Starting Monday through Nov. 20, Faith Evangelical Free Church, 2290 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas, will be a drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child.

During the project’s collection week, the church will collect shoebox donations filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys for children living in poverty overseas. This year, the Greater Salem Oregon Area Team volunteers hope to contribute 8,090 shoebox gifts to reach children in need.

The church will be open for drop-offs from 9 to 11 a.m. each day Monday through Nov. 20.

For more information about the project: samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Veterans breakfast at senior center

A free veteran’s breakfast will be on Saturday, Veterans Day, at the Monmouth Senior Center from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. All veterans, active military and their families are invited. Menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, orange juice and coffee. The event is sponsored by Monmouth Senior Center, DAV and AmVets Ladies Auxiliary.

Emotional eating workshop Saturday

Andrea Davis, of Awaken Life Coaching, will present “Overcoming Emotional Eating: Five Empowering Principles for Women,” from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Western Oregon University in Monmouth.

The workshop is cosponsored by Awaken Life Coaching and the Counseling Center at WOU, and will be in Room 205 of the Health and Wellness Center at WOU, 329 Jackson St. W.

The workshop is free, but registration is recommended by emailing andrea@ awakenlifecoaching.net, or on Eventbrite.com.

LDS to host veterans lunch

A Veteran’s Day Senior Luncheon will be held Friday at noon, hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to honor those who have served our country. The church is located at 1401 SW 13th St., Dallas. Admission is free.

Happy birthday, Marine Corps

The United States Marines will celebrate the 242nd Marine Corps birthday at Murphy’s Grill, 288 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas, at 6 p.m. on Friday. A special birthday cake will be provided. All Marines — present, past, future — and their families are invited.

For information: Bob Herndon, 503-623-5395.

Inaugural veterans auction Saturday

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3203 and American Legion Post 20 will host an inaugural Veterans Fundraiser from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 520 S. Pacific Highway, Rickreall.

The event is $5 per person, free for those 6 and younger. A silent auction will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., with items donated by local businesses, organizations and community members. A potato bar with all the fixings will be served for dinner at 6. A live auction will begin at 7, followed by a concert by the Boondock Boys from 8 to 10.

For more information: Wayne, 503-510-1015, or wayjacrowder@yahoo.com.

Museum reopens military exhibit

The Heritage Museum, 112 S. Third St., Independence, will hold a reopening of a military exhibit Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

The exhibit features artifacts representing military operations starting as early as the Civil War.

The updated exhibit focuses on the impact of military operations on the local area and paying tribute to the community’s military service.

John Bruning will speak at the event.

Refreshments will be served. There is no cost to attend.

For more information: Shannon Cockayne, scockayne@ci.independence. or.us.

Work for Yourself at 50 class offered

MicroEnterprise Resources, Initiatives and Training will present a class titled, “Work for Yourself @50+,” on Nov. 15 at Chemeketa Community College Dallas campus, 1340 Holman Ave., from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

The class will help people explore options, design a plan, watch for trouble and connect with community resources.

There is no cost to attend. Call 888-339-5617 to register.

Kings Crossing opens Saturday

Kings Crossing will reopen for the holiday season Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kings Crossing will be open each Saturday through New Year’s. Local vendors, artisans and crafters will provide items for purchase, as well as coffee and treats.

It is located at 23803 Maxfield Creek Rd, Kings Valley.

For more information: Jennifer Wilder, jwilder@ kvschool.org.

Surviving the Holidays

Cross and Crown Ministries will present a workshop on “Surviving the Holidays,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 1156 SE Holman Ave., in Dallas.

The workshop is designed to help people who are grieving the loss of a loved one to prepare for the holidays and perhaps discover hope for the future.

Cost is $5, and includes a workbook.

For more information: 503-917-1625.

