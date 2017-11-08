News In Brief

Legion to host veterans breakfast

DALLAS — The American Legion Veteran’s Breakfast will be from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, in Dallas.

The menu features pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, coffee, orange juice and milk.

All community members — especially military personnel, veterans and their families — are invited.

Live music to be performed by the Orchard Mountain String Band.

No charge. Donations accepted.

Leaf pickup begins in Monmouth, Indy

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — Residential leaf pickup begins the week of Nov. 13 for Independence residents, and continues Nov. 17-19 for Monmouth residents.

The pickup is intended for leaves only, not other yard debris. City officials encourage residents to use their yard debris bin first, and rake excess leaves into the street on days when leaf pickup will happen. Leaf piles left in the street throughout the week hinder parking and drainage.

Leaves should be piled at least one foot from the curb and should not block the flow of storm water along the curb, cover storm catch basins, or encroach the traffic lane.

Leaf piles will not be picked up if they contain other yard debris such as trimmings or limbs.

For more information: Monmouth residents, ci.monmouth.or.us; Independence residents, ci.independence.or.us.

Foundation supports scholarships

DALLAS/INDEPENDENCE — The Windermere Foundation raised more than $2.2 million in 2016, bringing its total raised to more than $33 million since its inception in 1989.

Local Windermere offices decide how to distribute funds raised by their agents so they may help organizations in their communities.

The Windermere offices in Dallas and Monmouth have given scholarships to local schools.

Salem man sentenced for identity theft

DALLAS — Polk County Circuit Judge Sally Avera on Nov. 1 sentenced Charley Leroy Cavilee, of Salem, to 94 months in prison for his part in a series of identity and mail thefts that occurred throughout the mid-valley during January and February of 2017.

Cavilee, 43, pleaded guilty to 24 counts of identity theft and two counts of mail theft pursuant to a plea agreement reached with the state.

Cavilee’s co-defendant, Melissa Mae Martin, was previously sentenced to 47 months in prison for her involvement. Cavilee was also ordered to pay $39,000 in restitution to the victims of his crimes.

Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton commended “the very thorough investigations of the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, Albany Police Department, Keizer Police Department, Salem Police Department, Grand Ronde Tribal Police, and Marion County Sheriff’s Office.”

Holiday program looks for ‘adopters’

DALLAS — Dallas Adopt-A-Family Holiday Program is seeking community members, organizations, businesses, or other groups to adopt families in need.

The goal of Dallas Adopt-A-Family is to provide families in need with holiday meals and one clothing item or one gift for each child in the family for Christmas.

Those interested in adopting a family can email dallasadopt1@gmail.com to receive an electronic sign-up, or request a registration form to be mailed. Call 503-559-5373 for more information.

Dallas families in need can apply for assistance at 182 SW Academy St., suite 220, Dallas, on Nov. 15-17 from 9 to 11 a.m. or 4-5:30 p.m. Applications will be accepted on Nov. 28-29 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Pentacle Theatre presents ‘A Christmas Carol’

WEST SALEM — Pentacle Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” runs Friday through Dec. 2

The play is based from the classic story by Charles Dickens and adapted by John Mortimer for The Royal Shakespeare Company, and is directed by Jeff Sanders, with assistant directors Geri Sanders and Teresa Waite.

Tickets cost $23 for weekday performances and $24 for weekend shows. Seniors, students, active military and Pentacle Theatre members receive a $1.50 discount.

Advance tickets are available at Pentacle’s downtown Salem ticket office at 145 Liberty St. NE or by calling 503-485-4300 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, or anytime online at pentacletheatre.org.

Pentacle Theatre is located at 324 52nd Ave. NW, off Highway 22 about six miles west of downtown Salem.

Studded tire season runs through March

SALEM — Motorists are now allowed to have studded tires on Oregon roads, but the Oregon Department of Transportation encourages drivers to consider other options.

The season began on Nov. 1 and ends March 31, 2018.

A study completed in 2014 concluded studded tires cause about $8.5 million in damage each year on state highways, according to an ODOT press release.

Alternatives include:

Chains: Link chains, cable chains or other devices that attach to the wheel, vehicle, or outside of the tire that are specifically designed to increase traction on snow and ice. Drivers should note that link chains may not be recommended for use on some types of vehicles; check your owner’s manual.

Other traction tires: These traction tires meet Rubber Manufacturers Association standards for use in severe snow conditions and carry a special symbol on the tire sidewall showing a three-peaked mountain and snowflake. They work about as well as studded tires on ice, but work better than studded tires or regular tires in most other winter conditions. They cause no more damage to road surfaces than regular tires.

Polk County 4-H enrollments begin

POLK COUNTY — Enrollment is open for 2017-18 4-H programs in Polk County.

Youth can enroll in photography, animals, marine science, woodworking, horticulture, art or one of many more project areas. Youth learn compassion, responsibility, confidence, and respect through 4-H participation. The program provides hands-on learning for children with guidance from adult mentors.

Youths 5-8 years old (as of Sept. 1) can join the Cloverbud program, where participation is non-competitive and exploratory. Youths 9-18 years old (or 19 if still in high school) may choose to enroll in a variety of projects and participate in competitive and non-competitive activities throughout the year.

For more information on 4-H or to enroll in 4-H, visit extension.oregonstate.edu/polk/4H.





Enrollment forms are also available at the 4-H Extension Office at 289 E. Ellendale, Suite 301, Dallas. 4-H staff can be reached at 503-623-8395. The Oregon 4-H program is facilitated by Oregon State University, and is part of the OSU Extension Service.