Information for the police report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included.The status of incidents reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

DALLAS

Arrests/Citations

• Brandan M. Boggs, 23, of Dallas, in the 200 block of SW Rainbow Ave. on Thursday on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

• Guillermo S. Orocio, 29, of Dallas, in the 100 block of SE Court St. on Thursday on a charge of driving while suspended.

• Brrittany N. Boone, 27, of Dallas, in the 800 block of SE Jefferson St. on Thursday on a charge of physical harassment.

• Christine A. Hokanson, 31, of Newberg, in the 900 block of Main St. on Friday on a charge of driving while suspended and failure to carry on operator’s license.

• Joseph W. Knight, 40, of Dallas, on SW Leven St. on Saturday on charges of driving while suspended and a parole violation.

• Edward A. Mesa, 22, of Salem, at the corner on E. Ellendale Ave. and Fir Villa Road on charges of driving while suspended and failure to carry an operator’s license.

INDEPENDENCE

Arrests/Citations

• Tirso Cardoza Ausencio, 36, of Independence, in the 1200 block of Monmouth St. on Oct. 27 for DUII and possession of methamphetamine.

• Miguel Angel Garcia, 20, of Woodburn, at Monmouth and S. 16th sts. on Oct. 29 for DUII.

• Marcos Puente, 20, of Independence, at S. 13th and E sts. on Oct. 30 for unlawful possession of marijuana – younger than 21.

• Kevin Clay Dill, 26, of Independence, in the 700 block of White Oak Cr. on Saturday for physical harassment and probation violation.

MONMOUTH

Arrests/Citations

• Mercedes Linn Ogan, 30, of Monmouth, at Church St. E. and Pacific Hwy. N. on Oct. 25 for DUII.

• Derek Robert White, 20, of Salem, at Pacific Hwy. N. and Church St. E. on Oct. 28 for DUII.

• Laura Kristian Walker, 29, of Monmouth, in the 700 block of Madrona St. E. on Oct. 29 for physical harassment.

• Cesar Eduardo Ramirez Madera, 19, of Monmouth, at Pacific Hwy. S. and Gwinn St. E. on Oct. 29 for failure to carry or present a driver’s license.

• Robinmarie Rowen, 66, of Salem, at Pacific Hwy. S. and milepost 68 on Oct. 30 for failure to carry or present a driver’s license.