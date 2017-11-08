Prep Cross-Country: Dragons Place Eighth At State

EUGENE — For the first time in more than three decades, Dallas’ boys cross-country team approached the starting line at the OSAA 5A state cross-country championships on Saturday at Lane Community College...
EUGENE — For the first time in more than three decades, Dallas’ boys cross-country team approached the starting line at the OSAA 5A state cross-country championships on Saturday at Lane Community College...
Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment