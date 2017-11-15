Health Insurance Enrollment Open Through Dec. 15

SALEM — The open enrollment period for HealthCare.gov is ongoing through Dec. 15. Individuals and families who do not get health insurance through their job or another program may sign up for coverage.

Resources are available to help people sign up or renew coverage, including trained experts listed at OregonHeathCare.gov/gethelp. If you already have HealthCare.gov coverage, log in to your account to update your application and income. Available plans or premiums may have changed since you last enrolled.

Other tips include: Be ready to submit documents to verify income. When you apply for financial assistance, enter the income you think you will have for 2018. If you want to keep seeing your current doctors, make a list. It helps to have the list handy when you look through plans. An insurance agent can help make sense of network changes and find the plan that matches your provider’s needs. Once the deadline passes, you won’t be able to get or switch plans unless you experience a major life event.

For more information: 1-855-268-3767.