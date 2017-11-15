Old Mill Feed & Garden To Host Holiday Fair

DALLAS — Old Mill Feed & Garden, 1313 Main St., Dallas, will host Pet Photos with Santa and a holiday pet fair Saturday.

Photos with Santa will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a donation of $6. All proceeds will go to local animal-related charities.

Dr. Tom Keck will man a “Ask the Vet” table and offer rides on the holiday Bernese Mountain Dog cart, weather permitting, for a small donation.

Come in through Saturday to enter to win a GoPro5 Black with accessories. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information: 503-831-1222.