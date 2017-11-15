Sports Schedule

THURSDAY, NOV. 16
Volleyball: Seattle Pacific at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 17
Men’s basketball: WOU/DoubleTree by Hilton D2 Shootout: Azusa Pacific vs. Western Oregon, 5:30 p.m.
Women’s basketball: Western Oregon at Notre Dame De Namur, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 18
Cross-country: Western Oregon at NCAA Division II National Championships (at Evansville, Ind.), TBA.
Football: OSAA Class 1A state playoffs, semifinals: No. 6 Falls City vs. No. 2 Dufur (at Liberty High School, Hillsboro), noon.
Men’s basketball: WOU/DoubleTree by Hilton D2 Shootout: Dixie State vs. Western Oregon, 3 p.m.
Volleyball: Saint Martin’s at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 21
Women’s basketball: Humboldt State at Western Oregon, 6 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
