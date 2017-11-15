﻿
0

Sports Schedule

Itemizer-Observer Staff Report

As of Wednesday, November 15, 2017

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

Volleyball: Seattle Pacific at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

Men’s basketball: WOU/DoubleTree by Hilton D2 Shootout: Azusa Pacific vs. Western Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Western Oregon at Notre Dame De Namur, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

Cross-country: Western Oregon at NCAA Division II National Championships (at Evansville, Ind.), TBA.

Football: OSAA Class 1A state playoffs, semifinals: No. 6 Falls City vs. No. 2 Dufur (at Liberty High School, Hillsboro), noon.

Men’s basketball: WOU/DoubleTree by Hilton D2 Shootout: Dixie State vs. Western Oregon, 3 p.m.

Volleyball: Saint Martin’s at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

Women’s basketball: Humboldt State at Western Oregon, 6 p.m.

Schedules Subject to Change

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿
﻿
﻿

Subscribe to our email newsletter to get info on local events and upcoming stories

* indicates required
CLOSE X

Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)