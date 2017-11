FALLS CITY – A Thanksgiving tradition for more than 25 years, the annual Thanksgiving Community Potluck in Falls City takes place on Saturday.

The free dinner is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Falls City Community Center. The homecooked traditional holiday meal is prepared by Falls City residents and everyone is welcome. In 2016, the meal served 400 people.

Volunteers are needed to help with the meal. For more information, Kristy: 503-881-3993.