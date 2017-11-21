Dallas Family Wins College Savings Plan

DALLAS —Stephen Miller, of Dallas, and his family won an Oregon College Saving Plan account after participating in Dallas Public Library’s summer reading program.

Miller’s family entered his name into the summer reading campaign, “Read a Book. Save for College. Build a Better World.” Stephen’s family was one of 15 whose name was randomly drawn, and will receive a $529 Oregon College Savings Plan account.

As the host library, Dallas library will also receive a $500 cash prize from the Oregon College Savings Plan.

“It is important for students to continue reading and improving their language skills during the summer months,” said Mark Greenhalgh-Johnson, librarian at the Dallas Public Library. “While the Summer Reading Program is fun, it is more than a way to entertain kids. Through this program kids find that learning takes place all year long whether they are at home, in school, in the library, or even in the park.”

According to the Oregon State Library, 64,545 youth from birth through age 18 signed up for this year’s summer reading program at public libraries throughout Oregon; collectively, they read 323,441 books over 880,104 hours.