Parents File Lawsuit Against School District

DALLAS — Parents of current and former students of the Dallas School District are suing the district for its policy allowing a transgender boy to use the boys’ locker rooms and restrooms at Dallas High School.

Those suing the district include the group Parent for Privacy; Kris and Jon Golly; Lindsey Golly; Nicole Lillie; Melissa Gregory; and the nonprofit group Parents Rights in Education.

The suit names Dallas School District; Oregon Department of Education; Gov. Kate Brown; the United States Department of Education; U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos; the United States Department of Justice; and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session.

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland on Nov. 13 and alleges that the district’s Student Safety Plan, a policy allowing Elliot Yoder, 16, to use the facilities matching his gender identity, violates the rights of other students.

The plaintiffs are represented by Beaverton attorney Herbert G. Grey and Canby attorney Ryan Adams.

The American Civil Liberties Union said it may intervene in the case.