Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to the Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).

—

Wednesday, Nov. 22

• Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Monday, Nov. 27

• Independence Library Board — 4 p.m., Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

• Independence City Council — 6:30 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

• Monmouth Senior Advisory Board — 1 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

• Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, BOC office, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

• Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.