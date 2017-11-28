Community Notebook

Buy rolls for field of dreams

The Dallas Booster Club is selling freshly baked holiday cinnamon rolls to support its efforts raising money to build a turf field at Dallas High School.

Orders are due Dec. 4, and may be ordered freshly baked, ready to heat and serve, or dough to go, ready for the oven or freezer.

Costs are: four ready-to-eat rolls, $8; six freezer-ready rolls, $12; 12 baked or freezer-ready rolls, $20.

Orders may be picked up at DHS from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 16.

For more information: DHSboosterclub.org.

Homebuyer education workshop

Windermere brokers will host a workshop on navigating the home-buying process from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Independence Public Library.

Thinking about buying a home but not sure where to start? Tired of renting but don’t think you can afford to buy?

Industry professionals will be on hand with lots of information. Anyone is welcome to attend. For more information: Sarah Jobe, 503-559-1280, sarahjobe@windermere.com, or Kim Brown, 503-931-7535, brownkim@windermere.com.

Chamber member celebration set for Sunday

The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce will hold its Member Celebration Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Crush Wine Bar, 105 Main St. E., Monmouth.

One complimentary beverage will be provided by the MI Chamber Board of Directors.

For more information: www.micc-or.org.

HART holiday tack sale Sunday

Horses Adaptive Riding and Therapy will hold a holiday tack sale and more Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6665 Rickreall Road, Independence.

For more information: Eleni, 503-559-7957.

Oregon Care Partners to host free class

Oregon Care Partners will hold a free class titled “Challenging Behaviors: Effective Approaches to Common Behaviors” Tuesday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the Community Health Education Center, 939 Oak St. SE, Salem.

The class is designed to help people who care for an aging Oregonian learn how to better manage challenging behaviors that are common among older adults.

There is no cost to attend.

To register or for more information: www.OregonCarePartners.com.

River Gallery hosts holiday show

The River Gallery, 184 S. Main St., Independence, is hosting a holiday show through Jan. 6.

An opening reception will be held Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information: 503-838-6171.

Deadline for Adopt A Family application looms

The deadline to apply for Adopt A Family is Wednesday (today). Applications can be filled out at the Polk County Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. ID is required to show a Dallas home address.

Adopt A Family matches families with local community members, agencies, businesses and organizations. Each family who is adopted will receive a Christmas dinner and one gift for each child in the home, which will be distributed at Evangelical Bible Church on Dec. 20.

For more information: 503-559-8373.

Celebrate Sue at senior center

The city of Monmouth will host a retirement reception for Sue Teal, who has been the Senior/Community Center director for 28 years. The reception will be held Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and wish Sue well in her retirement. Refreshments will be provided.