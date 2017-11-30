News In Brief

Fatality in crash south of Monmouth

MONMOUTH — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on 99 W/Parker Road just south of Monmouth Thursday at 7:58 p.m.

Preliminary investigation shows a 1999 red Chrysler Sebring operated by a 79-year-old male from Carlton pulled out in front of a 2015 white Ford F150 pickup, operated by Dennis Yoder, 29, and occupied by Jennifer Yoder, 25, and their two children, 1 and 2 years old respectively.

The Yoders were uninjured.

The roadway was closed for about three-and-a-half hours. Polk County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Fire District No. 1, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP.

This is an ongoing investigation and the identity of the deceased driver will be released when next of kin notification is completed.

Driver of submerged vehicle identified

SALEM — The driver of the vehicle found submerged in the Willamette River has been identified as Anne Marie Rose, 89, of Salem.

Investigators believe Rose was operating her vehicle when she accidently drove into the water at the entrance to the Buena Vista Ferry.

A ferry boat operated located the submerged vehicle on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. in the Willamette River near the Buena Vista ferry ramp.

First responders arrived on the scene shortly after.

The Sheriff's Office would like to send its condolences to Ms. Rose's family and thank the below agencies for their assistance in the recovery of Ms. Rose and her vehicle.

McFarland finalist for superintendent

OKANOGAN, Wash. — Richard McFarland has been named one of three finalists for the Okanogan School District Superintendent.

Interviews will be conducted the week of Dec. 4 and the Okanogan School District Board of Education plans to make a decision by Dec. 11.

McFarland currently serves as Assistant Superintendent and Human Resources Director at the Central School District.

Warming center meeting Wednesday

MONMOUTH — A meeting about hosting a local warming center will be held Wednesday (today) from 2 to 4 p.m. at Monmouth Christian Church, 959 Church St. W., Monmouth.

The meeting hopes to hear from the Community Action Agency on what it takes to host a warming center and determine if the community has the capacity to put it on.

The meeting is open to the public. An RSVP is requested.

For more information: 503-838-1145.