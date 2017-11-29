Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29
Boys basketball: North Eugene at Central, 7 p.m. Century at Dallas, 7 p.m. McKenzie at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Central at North Eugene, 7 p.m. Dallas at North Salem, 6:45 p.m. McKenzie at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, NOV. 30
Men’s basketball: Western Oregon at Simon Fraser, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball: Saint Martin’s at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 1
Boys basketball: Central at Stayton, 7 p.m. Dallas at Wilsonville, 8:30 p.m. Falls City at Southwest Christian, 7:30 p.m. Perrydale vs. Gilchrist (at Lowell Tournament), 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Cascade at Central, 7 p.m. Reynolds at Dallas, 7 p.m. Falls City at Southwest Christian, 6 p.m. Perrydale vs. Gilchrist (at Lowell Tournament), 3 p.m.
Wrestling: Central at Tillamook Invite, TBA. Dallas at McNary Tournament, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 2
Boys basketball: Perrydale vs. TBA (at Lowell Tournament), TBA.
Girls basketball: Perrydale vs. TBA (at Lowell Tournament), TBA.
Men’s basketball: Western Oregon at Western Washington, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball: Seattle Pacific at Western Oregon, 2 p.m.
Wrestling: Dallas at Perry Burlison Classic, 9 a.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 5
Boys basketball: Putnam at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m. Falls City at McKenzie, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Delphian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: St. Helens at Dallas, 7 p.m. Falls City at McKenzie, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming: Central at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6
Boys basketball: Yoncalla at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Falls City at Triangle Lake, 5:30 p.m. Yoncalla at Perrydale, 6 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment