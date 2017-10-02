New 4-H Club To Go Year-Round

PEDEE – A new, year-round 4-H club has popped up in Pedee – the Tryoneers. The group has 15 signed up so far, and more are coming in, said Heather Traglia, Tryoneers 4-H leader.

“I, myself, am totally new to 4-H,” she said. “I honestly thought the program was just to show animals, but I can’t believe how much 4-H has to offer.”

Traglia realized the need for something for children and parents in the Pedee-Kings Valley community to do together, to connect and build relationships.

“Several families out here in the Kings Valley/Pedee area have expressed interest in a meeting platform for children/teenagers,” she said. “This has become more of a need now that Kings Valley Charter School no longer has a sports co-op with Falls City.”

Some residents of Pedee have history with 4-H programs, and are actively helping set up the Tryoneers for success. Arlene Kovash, Suzanne Burbank and Stephanie Wilson are stepping in to help Heidi Russell and Traglia.

The Tryoneers club differs from other Polk County clubs in that members are leading what the topics will be.

“Right now we’re working on cooking and sewing,” Traglia said. “We want to be able to make some foods as gifts, and some sewing will be in there as well. In January, they’ll be starting some of their own projects.”

Youths have expressed interest in photography, painting and nature education.

“We’re going to do pods – four weeks of photography, four weeks of painting,” Traglia said. “We want to try and include every kid in a class they originally wanted or that interested them.”

The nature education will include outdoor knowledge, such as plants and animals that live in the Kings Valley-Pedee area.

The club is open to all, with those aged 5 to 8 in Cloverbuds and those 9 to 18 in 4-H. The club meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Pedee Church.

For more information: Heather Traglia, 503-910-7259.