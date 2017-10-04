﻿
Booster Club Kicks Off Turf Fundraiser

Dallas Booster Club held a kick off event for its turf field fundraiser on Friday.

Dallas Booster Club held a kick off event for its turf field fundraiser on Friday. Photo by Lukas Eggen.

By Lukas Eggen

As of Wednesday, October 4, 2017

DALLAS — The Dallas Booster Club officially kicked off its campaign to raise funds for a turf field at Dallas High School on Friday prior to the Central vs...

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

