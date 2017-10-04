Letters To The Editor

Trump continues to mess things up

The weeks go by and the circus at the White House continues. We have a major disaster hit Puerto Rico and our president sends out 24 tweets on the NFL before making one comment about it. I was glad to see on the news that he knows Puerto Rico is an island “in the ocean.” It’s nice to know the acting Homeland Security Secretary can state Puerto Rico is a “good news story.” I don’t see being homeless, without food or drinking water or electricity “good news.”

He continues to torment the leader of North Korea by calling him “Little Rocketman” and we will destroy North Korea even though Putin says Trump should stop the insults.



And we have this going on while four (five until Price was asked to resign) cabinet members who feel they are entitled to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on private jets and $24,000-plus on a private phone booth. Price did offer to pay back $51,000, even though he spent approximately $400,000. Another big-hearted gesture. It’s like Trump accepting money being raised by the Republican Party to pay for his and Donald Jr.’s attorney bills.



I wonder why Trump wants to repeal everything President Obama did.

Instead of repealing health care, fix what may be broken. Why is Betsy DeVos revoking another Obama act — the College Guidelines for Sexual Assaults? We’ve become one of four countries that are out of the French Global Warming project. Does our president knows more than millions of scientist?

And Trump will be “big-hearted” when he repeals DACA and deports thousands of young people.

The circus continues.

Clifford E. Brown

Dallas

Rally with others against injustice

In the wake of the death of a young woman and serious injury to many others at the hands of armed neo-nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., members of our own community have been gathering in front of the Polk County Courthouse every Saturday to affirm our commitment to peace and justice in the U.S.

These rallies are every Saturday from noon to 1 p.m.

Whether your concerns are about threats to social justice and rule of law, the environment and climate change, affordable health care for all, the disparate treatment of people based on their race, place of origin, sexual identity or orientation, the privatization and dumbing down of education, or the saber rattling that may move us inexplicably into yet another war — come and share your concerns. We believe the role of government is to promote the common good, yet it too often fails us — on almost every front.

For better or worse, we are part of a larger world. Acts of courage and love, cowardice and cruelty are as close as the cellphones in our pockets. Sometimes it seems overwhelming. Public protest is a time-honored way for ordinary people to express their thoughts and values and make them heard. If you are feeling the limitations of Facebook and Twitter, these weekly protests are a positive way to connect and be heard.

Dawn Reynolds

Dallas

You help VFW help other veterans

I would like to thank the generous people of Polk County who donated during our special Veterans of Foreign Wars Poppy Drive on Sept. 10 and 11. We were able to raise $900 to help displaced veterans in hurricane ravaged areas in our country.

This money will be combined with other money raised across the state of Oregon and then it will be sent to our National office and it will be matched dollar for dollar. One hundred percent of the money will go directly to veterans in those areas.

The Veterans of Foreign War, Post 3203, is proud to be part of a community such as ours in helping veteran’s in need. When we help a veteran in need, it’s really you helping the veteran through your donations.

Dennis Pratt

Dallas VFW Post 3203 Commander

Councilors held to higher standard

It is a sad day indeed when elected officials vote to lower the standards for civil discourse and behavior. On duty or off, those called and elected to serve are always called to a higher standard, not a lower one. I cannot begin to express my disappointment in the Dallas City Council’s recent vote to lower the decorum standards. Is this really the type of leadership you want to model for the children and young people of our city?

Rev. Elizabeth Morse

Dallas

Write Congress to up health spending

On Sept. 12, I had the great honor and privilege of going to our Nation’s Capital with 700 other cancer advocates from all over our country. We sat down with our representatives and senators and shared our cancer stories, challenging members of Congress to change millions of lives by increasing funding for cancer research. Our voices were strong and we felt heard.

My need to do something to find a cure for cancer came about after having suffered the loss of a dear friend in July, because there weren’t any life-saving options available to her, my need to feel like I can do something about Cancer is strong. That’s why I am an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer and proud to participate in this year’s Leadership Summit and Lobby Day in Washington, D.C. It has given me an opportunity to fight back against this horrible disease, and I am very grateful. If you have lost someone you love to cancer or are a cancer survivor or care about saving lives from cancer, please take the time to urge your member in Congress to increase the budget for the National Institutes of Health by $2 billion this year.

To find out more about how you can impact the cancer fight, go to acscan.org.

Kay Graven

Dallas

Remember root cause of kneeling

Taking a knee has turned into quite a kerfuffle. As usual the GOP is screaming, “Look over there at that guy on his knee. How terrible.” Meanwhile, Puerto Rico is in shambles and the lunatic Right Wing is working on a tax plan that will hand more of America’s wealth to the super-rich.

Our supposed leader is in a tweet war with the National Football League and members of the National Basketball Association.



Who’s minding the store?

If I could go to the U.S. Capital and prevent one police officer from shooting one more unarmed black citizen by “Taking a Knee” on the Capitol steps, I’d go there in a heartbeat.

After all, that is the point long since lost in this argument. Being black in America should not be a capital offense.

Fred Brown

Dallas