Library Calendar

As of Wednesday, October 4, 2017

DALLAS

950 Main St.

503-623-2633

www.ci.dallas.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m. — Ukulele Jam.

• Thursday, Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Story Time.

• Thursday, Oct. 5, 2:30 p.m. — Lego Building.

• Thursday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. — Storyteller Festival (Will Hornyak, Grimm stories).

• Tuesday, Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Story Time.

• Tuesday, Oct. 10, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon Children’ Story Time.

INDEPENDENCE

175 Monmouth St. • 503-838-1811

www.ci.independence.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Oct. 4, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Wednesday, Oct. 4, 1 p.m. — Scrabble with Betty.

• Thursday, Oct. 5, 4:30 p.m. — Chess Club.

• Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. — Ancestry.com workshop.

• Saturday Oct. 7, 3 p.m. — Family movie (“Captain Underpants” PG).

• Tuesday Oct. 10, 4 p.m. — Fire department visit.

• Wednesday, Oct. 11, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

MONMOUTH

168 S. Ecols St. • 503-751-0182

www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library

• Friday, Oct. 6, 10:15 a.m. — Friday Fun.

• Tuesday, Oct. 10, 10:15 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Wednesday, Oct. 11, 3 p.m. — After school movie (“Boss Baby” PG).

WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY

111 N. Main St., Falls City

503-787-3521, ext. 319

www.facebook.com/

WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline

• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.

