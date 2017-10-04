Library Calendar

DALLAS
950 Main St.
503-623-2633
www.ci.dallas.or.us/library
• Wednesday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m. — Ukulele Jam.
• Thursday, Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Story Time.
• Thursday, Oct. 5, 2:30 p.m. — Lego Building.
• Thursday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. — Storyteller Festival (Will Hornyak, Grimm stories).
• Tuesday, Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Story Time.
• Tuesday, Oct. 10, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon Children’ Story Time.
—
INDEPENDENCE
175 Monmouth St. • 503-838-1811
www.ci.independence.or.us/library
• Wednesday, Oct. 4, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.
• Wednesday, Oct. 4, 1 p.m. — Scrabble with Betty.
• Thursday, Oct. 5, 4:30 p.m. — Chess Club.
• Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. — Ancestry.com workshop.
• Saturday Oct. 7, 3 p.m. — Family movie (“Captain Underpants” PG).
• Tuesday Oct. 10, 4 p.m. — Fire department visit.
• Wednesday, Oct. 11, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.
—
MONMOUTH
168 S. Ecols St. • 503-751-0182
www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library
• Friday, Oct. 6, 10:15 a.m. — Friday Fun.
• Tuesday, Oct. 10, 10:15 a.m. — Family Story Time.
• Wednesday, Oct. 11, 3 p.m. — After school movie (“Boss Baby” PG).
—
WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
111 N. Main St., Falls City
503-787-3521, ext. 319
www.facebook.com/
WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline
• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.