Two Sentenced To Prison For Drugs

DALLAS — Jeffrey Bledsoe, 48, and Adrienne Santrizos, 44, were sentenced on Sept. 25 to prison terms for their roles in selling large quantities of heroin, according to a press release from the Polk County District Attorney’s office.

Bledsoe was sentenced by Polk County Circuit Court Judge Sally Avera to 123 months in prison with 36 months post-prison supervision on convictions for charges of delivery of a substantial amount of a controlled substance, and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Santrizos was sentenced by Avera to 90 months with 36 months post-prison supervision on convictions for charges of delivery of a substantial quantity of a controlled substance, and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Both Bledsoe and Santrizos had previously been convicted of delivering controlled substances.

The investigation was conducted by the Polk Interagency Narcotics Team with support from the Salem Police Street Crimes and SWAT units.