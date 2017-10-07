Breaking News

Dallas man dies in car crash on Hwy 101 October 7, 2017

﻿
0

A Voice For The Children Of Uganda

Imani Milele Children's Choir tours fire station before performance

Dallas Fire & EMS volunteer firefighter Sean Condon explains to members of the Imani Milele Children's Choir what firefighters wear when they are working.

Dallas Fire & EMS volunteer firefighter Sean Condon explains to members of the Imani Milele Children's Choir what firefighters wear when they are working. Photo by Jolene Guzman.

By Jolene Guzman

As of Friday, October 6, 2017

DALLAS – Dallas Fire & EMS volunteer Sean Condon, dressed in full firefighter’s gear, dared the group of children surrounding him to poke him in the eye...

Get full access to The Polk County Itemizer-Observer!

  • • For less than $1 a week, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Polk Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at (503) 623-2373 to have online access added to your account.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

﻿
﻿
﻿

Subscribe to our email newsletter to get info on local events and upcoming stories

* indicates required
CLOSE X

Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)