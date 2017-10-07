Dallas Man Dies In Car Crash On Hwy 101

LINCOLN CITY – A Dallas man died when his car struck a tree on Highway 101 on Oct. 7.

At about 1:30 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency workers responded to a single-vehicle fatal traffic crash on Highway 101 near milepost 111.



Preliminary investigation indicates a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup towing an empty boat trailer, driven by Timothy Alexander Elizondo, 32, of Dallas, was northbound on Highway 101. The vehicle was negotiating a curve on wet asphalt when it crossed the opposing lane of travel and struck a tree just beyond the southbound shoulder, according to a press release from OSP. Elizondo was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, identified as Jeffrey Dale Hendrickson, 36, of Dallas, was not injured in the crash.



Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to the release. OSP was assisted from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln City Police Department, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.