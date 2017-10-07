Rebels Rally To Stun Dragons

DALLAS -- Halfway through the fourth quarter, it appeared Dallas' football team was headed toward its first league victory of the season.

A pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter from Brycen Grillo gave the Dragons an 18-7 lead over South Albany with 5:37 left in the game.

The Rebels had other plans, scoring two touchdowns to stun Dallas 22-18 on Friday.

The rally started thanks to a 30-yard touchdown pass from Rebel quarterback Jake Costello to Eli Nafziger that trimmed Dallas' lead to 18-15 with 3:27 remaining.

The Dragons received the ensuing kickoff and needed a few first downs to be able to run the clock out.

Dallas drove into Rebel territory but South Albany recovered and returned a fumble to the Dragons' 39-yard line with 1:13 remaining. Three plays later, the Rebels scored from 2 yards out to take a 22-18 lead with 51 seconds left.

Dallas (2-4 overall, 0-3 Mid-Willamette Conference) plays at Corvallis Friday at 7 p.m.

