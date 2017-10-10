Fair Attendance, Revenue Increases

RICKREALL — Attendance and revenue were up for the Polk County Fair in 2017, mostly the result of pleasant weather on the fair’s closing day, said Fair Manager Tina Andersen...
RICKREALL — Attendance and revenue were up for the Polk County Fair in 2017, mostly the result of pleasant weather on the fair’s closing day, said Fair Manager Tina Andersen...
Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Commenting has been disabled for this item.