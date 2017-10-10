News In Brief

Human rights topic of presentation

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — Roberto Mendoza Perez, from Mexico’s National Network for the Defense of Human Rights, will speak about “Human Rights in Mexico: How U.S. Policies Affect State Violence, Militarization, and Displacement.”

Mendoza Perez will speak at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Werner University Center, Western Oregon University, Columbia Room.

He will present again at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Central High School in the library.

Mendoza Perez is on a speaking tour with Witness for Peace in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana.

A professional translator will be provided at both presentations.

For more information: Emily Plec, 503-838-8819, or Carol Christ, 503-551-6495.

Tax refunds harder to claim after Friday

SALEM — Anyone who has not claimed tax refund money may find it more difficult to do so after Friday.

According to the Oregon Department of Revenue, thousands of Oregon taxpayers have money waiting for them.

After checks expire — two years from their issuance date — there’s a limited window of time to get them reissued before more requirements apply.

That window is Friday.

Each October, the department sends any expired checks to the unclaimed property program at the Department of State Lands.

To claim property from DSL, taxpayers need a notarized claim and copies of identity-verifying documents.

Visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get forms, check the status of a refund, or make payments.

For more information: 503-378-4988, or 800-356-4222, email questions.dor@oregon.gov.

Video contest asks students to be safe

SALEM — High school students across Oregon are invited to create a video increasing awareness about safety on the job for young workers.

The annual, “Speak up. Work safe.” video contest is open for submissions. The deadline is Feb. 1, 2018. Videos can be mailed in or submitted online.

Students may create a 90-second or less video that inspires young workers to do at least one thing differently to stay safe on the job.

Videos must educate young workers about the importance of speaking up in the workplace.

Participants are encouraged to develop a key message or slogan, use humor, and get creative while emphasizing ways to protect themselves and others from getting hurt on the job.

The top three entries will earn cash prizes ranging from $300 to $500.

For more information, including judging criteria: youngemployeesafety.org/contest.

Life jacket loaners at Wallace park

WEST SALEM — Wallace Marine Park has life-jacket loaner stations installed, thanks to a collaborative effort between the city of Salem, Oregon Corrections Enterprises of the Department of Corrections, American Steel, and Kilgore Blackman Building Materials.

The loaner stations provide the chance for community members and visitors to borrow and use a life jacket while visiting the park during the summer season. The stations will be maintained and serviced by the city of Salem. Stations can be found in two locations at the boat launch ramp and the swimming areas of the park.

Police departments compete for food

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — The Monmouth Police Department threw down the gauntlet, and the Independence Police Department accepted the challenge: to see which city’s police department could collect the most nonperishable food for Ella Curran Food Bank.

The challenge started as a joint effort between Indy Commons and the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce. Other teams are competing, as well. The team that collects the most pounds of food will win the Golden Can Trophy. The winner will be announced at the chamber’s November Thirsty Thursday event, from 5:30 to7 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Indy Commons, 278 S. Main St., Independence.

For more information about forming or joining a team: Kate Schwarzler, 503-930-4840, or kate@indycommons.com.

Potter comes to Dallas library Friday

DALLAS — Dallas Public Library is channeling Hogwarts and having a Harry Potter night for kids and teens on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Find out which house you belong to, or practice your charm, potion and Quidditch skills. Cosplay is encouraged. Snacks will be provided.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Evans to host town hall Wednesday

INDEPENDENCE — Rep. Paul Evans (House District 20) will host a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday (today) at the Independence Public Library. Topics will include a 2017 legislative update, a preview of likely issues for the 2018 short session, as well as constituent priorities. The event is free and open to the public.