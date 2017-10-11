Willamina Man Dies In Crash On U.S. 20

LINN COUNTY – A Willamina man died Tuesday afternoon in a motor-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 near milepost 34.5 in Linn County east of Sweet Home, Oregon State Police reported in a press release.

Preliminary investigation by OSP troopers revealed a green 2002 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was travelling east on U.S. 20 near milepost 34.5. The motorcycle was rounding a right-hand curve when the operator, Robert DeLong, 74, of Willamina, crossed the center line and struck the front of a white Toyota Tacoma pickup, driven by Kevin Schaffer, 27, of Santa Ana, Calif., who was travelling westbound. The motorcycle came to rest in the westbound lanes, according to OSP.

DeLong was wearing a helmet and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel. Schaffer was not injured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The investigation is continuing.

OSP was assisted on scene by Sweet Home Fire Department, Sweet Home Chapel and Oregon Department of Transportation.