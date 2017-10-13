﻿
0

Prep Football: Warriors Top Panthers

Hunter Chase (29) runs against Lebanon on Thursday.

Hunter Chase (29) runs against Lebanon on Thursday. Photo by Lukas Eggen.

By Lukas Eggen

As of Friday, October 13, 2017

INDEPENDENCE – It was an almost perfect start for Central’s football team Thursday night against Lebanon.

The Panthers recovered a Warriors fumble on the game’s first offensive play, and Central running back Hunter Chase scored a 36-yard touchdown on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage to take an early 7-0 lead.

That lead wouldn’t last, as Lebanon defeated the Panthers 40-27.

--

For much of the first half, it appeared the Panthers were in control.

A pair of touchdown passes from Peter Mendazona to Isaiah Abraham put Central up 20-8 with 8:40 left in the first half, but the Warriors were ready to rally.

Lebanon scored twice to take a 21-20 lead into halftime. The Warriors added two more touchdowns to extend their lead to 33-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Mendazona threw a 29-yard touchdown to Marcos Cedillo to pull within 33-27 with 8:49 left in the game, but it was as close as the Panthers would get.

Lebanon scored its final touchdown to go ahead 40-27 with 1:11 left in the game.

Central (3-4 overall, 1-3 Mid-Willamette Conference) plays at Silverton next Friday at 7 p.m.

For more, see next week’s issue of the Itemizer-Observer.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿
﻿
﻿

Subscribe to our email newsletter to get info on local events and upcoming stories

* indicates required
CLOSE X

Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)