Prep Football: Falls City Beats Yoncalla 84-32

FALLS CITY — Fresh off an 84-32 victory over Yoncalla on Friday, Falls City’s football coach Laric Cook had one message for his team: We can do better...
FALLS CITY — Fresh off an 84-32 victory over Yoncalla on Friday, Falls City’s football coach Laric Cook had one message for his team: We can do better...
Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment