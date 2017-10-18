Quick Hits

Registration open for championship

POLK COUNTY — Registration is open for ROTC/JROTC Physical Training Championship Oct. 28 at the Chemeketa Community College’s Brooks Regional Training Center, 4910 Brooklane Road NE, Salem.

Five-member high school JROTC and college ROTC teams along with three member teams from the community will take part in a contest of pushups, pullups, sit ups, a 300-meter dash and 2-mile run.

Proceeds from the event will go toward awards for veteran students through the Chemeketa Community College Foundation.

There is no cost to register at www.chemeketa.tha nkyou4caring.org/rotc-jrotc-physical-training-championship.

Polk Pedalers to hold 30-mile ride

DALLAS — The Polk Pedalers Bicycle Club will meet at Courtyard Coffee House, 156 SE Mill St., Dallas, on Saturday at 8 a.m. The group will go on a 30-mile ride touring the covered bridges in Scio. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Carpooling available. For more information: 503-623-6533.

Cross Creek men’s club results

DALLAS — Cross Creek’s men’s club results for Oct. 10:

Low gross/low net

Gross: 1, Bill Karjala, 36; 2, Ted Bennett, 37; 3, Rich Dominick, 38.

Net: 1 (tie), Larry Hatcher and Steve Altman, 32; 3 (tie), Bob Bennett, Ken Ross, Vern Smith, Darrel Smedstad and Wayne Baughman, 35.