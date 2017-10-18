Threatening Text Message Causes School Lockdowns

DALLAS – A juvenile who threatened to “shoot up” a Dallas school today, causing a lockdown, had no intentions of following through on that threat, police said.

Police said a teen-aged student received a threatening text message today and district staff notified Dallas Police. The juvenile who sent the message is not a student and not at the campus when the threat was made, police said.

“The suspect juvenile made a statement indicating they would ‘shoot up’ the school the student was at,” said a Dallas Police press release about the incident.

The district placed its schools under access restriction to control who came into or left from the school buildings.

The release said police responded to the involved school, but did not identify which school. Officers were sent to other schools in the district, as well.

Officers found the suspect at a residence just outside of Dallas. After locating the suspect, officers determined the schools were safe and the district lifted lockdowns at about noon.

“Investigation determined the suspect juvenile did not intend to carry out a school shooting and had made the statement while frustrated,” the release said.

The juvenile suspect will be referred to the Polk County Juvenile Department, police said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office assisted Dallas officers with this event.



“Without their help, this would not have been resolved as quickly as it was,” the release said.