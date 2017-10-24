News In Brief

Dallas Naomi Chapter No. 22 hosts luncheon on Friday

DALLAS — Naomi Chapter No. 22 Order of Eastern Star invites the community for lunch on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lunch includes your choice of chicken noodle or vegetable beef soup, salad and a piece of pie for $7.

Lunch will be served at the Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive. Tickets will be available at the door.

Proceeds help support projects for the Dallas chapter.

For information contact: Jolene, 503-623-8442.

Dallas departments change office hours

DALLAS — Some departments at Dallas City Hall have changed hours as of Monday.

Building/Planning, Engineering and Administrative departments are open from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays.

The change stems from analyzing when those departments are busiest.

Finance and Police departments and Dallas Municipal Court hours are unchanged.

State unemployment rate holds steady

SALEM — Oregon’s unemployment rate has remained steady at 4.2 percent in September from 4.1 Percent in August, but employment declined, according to a press release from the Oregon Employment Department.

In September, Oregon’s nonfarm payroll employment dropped by 3,800 jobs, following a revised loss of 7,000 jobs in August. These job losses followed rapid gains during February through July, when a total of 42,600 jobs were added in six months.

These preliminary estimates of jobs and other labor force data are produced in cooperation with the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics and are based largely on a survey of businesses and households.

For more information: www.worksourceoregon.org.