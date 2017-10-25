Central Football Earns Victory Over Silverton

SILVERTON — Central’s football team defeated Silverton 41-35 on Friday.

The Panthers improved to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in Mid-Willamette Conference play.

Central hosts Corvallis Friday at 7 p.m. in the team’s final regular season game.

The Panthers enter the game with the same league record as Lebanon and Corvallis and tied for fourth in the league standings. Lebanon defeated Central earlier this season.

The top four teams from the league advance to the state playoffs.

VOLLEYBALL ADVANCES TO PLAY-IN MATCH: Central’s volleyball team advanced to a state play-in match Tuesday after press time.

The Panthers closed their regular season by defeating Woodburn 25-9, 25-8, 25-13 on Thursday.

Annika Riddell and Krista Omlid had a team-high seven kills. Elizabeth Chavez recorded eight digs and five aces. Sydney Nash had 23 assists.

The Panthers played at Thurston Tuesday after press time. The winner advances to the first round of the state playoffs on Saturday.

For results, visit www.polkio.com.

GIRLS SOCCER TOPS DALLAS: Central’s girls soccer team defeated Dallas 8-0 on Oct. 17.

Ana Becerra scored four goals to lead the Panthers. Allison Wells and Kaitlyn Dorn each scored twice.

The Panthers lost to Corvallis 6-0 on Thursday. Central closed out its season against Woodburn Tuesday after press time.