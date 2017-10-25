Dallas House Fire Leaves Two People Displaced

DALLAS – A house fire on Rueben Boise Road Tuesday night left two people displaced and the home with extensive damage.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:12 p.m., and the first crew arrived on scene in the 1800 block of Rueben Boise Road at 5:26 p.m., said April Welsh, Dallas Fire & EMS community service officer.

“The house was about 50 percent involved when we arrived,” Welsh said.

She said the residents of the home were trying to put out the blaze before fire crews were on scene.

The fire moved to the attic, where it is more difficult to fight.

“Once the fire was in the attic space, we had to be more aggressive,” she said.

Firefighters had the fire knocked down by 6:23 p.m., Welsh said.

No one was injured in the fire.

Crews remained on scene for several hours afterward to monitor for flareups and put them out, Welsh said.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause.

Thirty firefighters from Dallas Fire & EMS, Southwest Polk, Falls City and Polk No. 1 responded to the call. Five water tenders – fire equipment carrying water -- were used as there are no fire hydrants in the area, Welsh said.

Two people living in the home found temporary housing.

“They are not able to occupy the home,” Welsh said. “It has heavy smoke damage and fire damage.”