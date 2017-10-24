Independence To Host Day Of The Dead Event On Nov. 2

INDEPENDENCE — The city of Independence, in association with the Independence Public Library and the Ash Creek Arts Center, will hold a Day of the Dead event Nov. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence.

A hands-on workshop will be held from 3 to 5 p.m.

Erubiel Valladares will present on the Day of the Dead, followed by time for contemplation and reflection after.

People are invited to bring their own altars.

“At its essence, it’s being aware of the people who have departed,” Valladares said. “We want to help increase cultural intelligence. People say it’s another Halloween, but it’s not a Mexican Halloween. It’s way deeper than that.”

There is no cost to attend.

For more information: Erubiel Valladares, 503-837-1166.