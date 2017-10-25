Pioneers Host Taft

SALEM — Western Mennonite/Perrydale’s girls soccer team finished the regular season with an 8-6-1 record overall and an 8-3-1 mark in Special District 3 play. The Pioneers played Taft Tuesday after press time in a league playoff match. The winner qualifies for state and advances to the league title match on Saturday.

“I am incredibly proud of how our girls handled this season, a season that was full of all kinds of adversity,” coach Matt Kenitzer said. “They experienced great growth individually and collectively on and off the field.”