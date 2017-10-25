Registration Open For Turkey Shoot

DALLAS — Registration is open for the 19th Annual Turkey Shoot Golf Tournament at Cross Creek Golf Course, 13935 Highway 22, Dallas, on Nov. 11.

The two-person scramble will begin at 9 a.m.

Cost is $60 per team and one can of food.

All golfers will receive a turkey and compete for net, gross and hole prizes.

Entry includes green fees, snacks and prize money.

Space is limited to the first 110 players to pay fees.

Players may sign up as a team or as individuals.

All food and a portion of the proceeds will go toward providing Thanksgiving dinners to families in Polk County through the Dallas Food Bank. A portion of the proceeds will also go to the Fisher House, a nonprofit organization that provides housing for families of veterans under care near veteran’s hospitals throughout the country.

Deadline to register is Nov. 5.

For more information: 503-623-6666.