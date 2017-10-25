Wolves Fall To Humboldt State

ARCATA, Calif. — Western Oregon University’s football team lost to Humboldt State 42-32 on Saturday.

The Wolves held a 17-14 lead in the first half after a 1-yard touchdown by Phillip Fenumiai and a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown from Paul Revis, but the Lumber Jacks scored 21 unanswered points to take a 35-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

WOU scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to close the gap, but Humboldt State earned the victory.

Fenumiai finished the game with 221 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception and 55 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Revis had six catches for 89 yards and Zack Suarez recorded two catches for 66 yards and one touchdown.

Western Oregon (2-6 overall, 1-5 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) plays at Tarleton State Saturday at 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER DROPS TWO: Western Oregon’s women's soccer team dropped a pair of conference matches last week. The Wolves fell to Concordia 3-0 on Thursday and Saint Martin's 2-1 on Saturday.

Dacia Alexander gave WOU a 1-0 lead over Saint Martin's in the first half. The Saints scored the tying goal in the 84th minute and scored the game-winner in overtime.

Western Oregon (2-10-2 overall, 1-7-2 GNAC) closes out its season at Seattle Pacific Thursday at 7 p.m. before hosting Simon Fraser Saturday at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL LOSES TWO: Western Oregon’s volleyball team lost to Central Washington 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 on Thursday and Northwest Nazarene 25-12, 25-16, 25-18 on Saturday.

Katherine Huntington had seven kills and two blocks against Northwest Nazarene.

Alisha Bettinson, Jenna Compton, Mariella Vandenkooy and Huntington each recorded seven kills against Central Washington on Thursday.

WOU (6-13 overall, 2-10 GNAC) hosts Western Washington Thursday at 7 p.m., Simon Fraser Saturday at 2 p.m. and Concordia Tuesday at 7 p.m.