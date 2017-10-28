Investigation Ongoing In Officer-Involved Shooting

GRAND RONDE -- The Oregon State Police, with assistance from the Polk County Major Crimes Team, is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting on Highway 18 near milepost 23 in Grand Ronde, according to a flashalert from OSP.

Preliminary information from investigators indicates deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office were notified of an armed carjacking and robbery that occurred around 4 a.m. on Saturday in the Safeway parking lot at the corner of Silverton Road and Lancaster Drive Northeast, in Salem, the alert stated. A black 2015 Toyota Corolla was reported “car-jacked” at that location, and the suspect was reported to have possessed a weapon. Polk County deputies located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued, ending on Highway 18 near milepost 23. As deputies attempted to take the subject, a 17-year-old juvenile male from Silverton, into custody, shots were fired and the subject died at the scene. Investigators have recovered a weapon from the shooting scene, according to the alert.

Highway 18 is closed. The Oregon Department of Transportation has established detours to reroute traffic. OSP expects the highway to be re-opened between noon and 1 p.m., Saturday, according to the flashalert from OSP.

As of 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, Tripcheck states the highway is closed, with no casino or beach access. Use alternate routes.

The names of the involved officers and of the deceased juvenile are being withheld pending next of kin notification. Any subsequent releases will be made via the Polk County District Attorney's Office.

OSP is being assisted by the Polk County District Attorney's Office, Polk County Medical Examiner, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Independence Police Department, Keizer Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.