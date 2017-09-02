﻿
Prep Football: Dallas Runs Over Parkrose

Itemizer-Observer Staff Report

As of Saturday, September 2, 2017

PORTLAND -- Dallas' football team ran over Parkrose Friday night, earning a 40-0 victory.

Quarterback Jaret Stewart hit Treve Earhart for a 23-yard touchdown before Damon Hodge, Evan Courtney, Camden Frizelle and Kenny Chen added rushing touchdowns.

Courtney finished the game with 207 yards on the ground.

The Dragons host North Eugene Friday at 7 p.m.

For more, see next week's issue of the Itemizer-Observer.

