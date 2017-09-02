Prep Football: Panthers Roll To Victory

INDEPENDENCE -- Central's football team had an unexpected home game Friday night. The Panthers made sure the home crowd had plenty to celebrate during a 35-6 win over Bend.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Bend, but was moved to Central due to smoky conditions.



The Panthers' defense and special teams got things started, blocking two punts in the first quarter, helping Central build its lead.

Quarterback Peter Mendazona threw for two touchdowns and running back Hunter Chase rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Isaiah Abraham caught two passes for 79 yards and a touchdown on offense and had two interceptions and a touchdown on defense.

Central held Bend to 166 yards of total offense.

The Panthers (1-0) host Mountain View Friday at 7 p.m.

For more, see next week's issue of the Itemizer-Observer.