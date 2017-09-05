Business Notes

CrossFit gym moves to Main Street

DALLAS — Harvest CrossFit has moved to 761 Main St., in the former Polka Dots building.

The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at the new location on Friday at 11 a.m.

Regular classes are offered Monday and Wednesday at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 8:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 8:30 a.m., noon, 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Go to harvestcrossfit.com for information on pricing, introductory classes and programs for children and teens.

Contact: Devin Jones — 509-899-2388 or devin@harvestcrossfit.com; or MacLarin Jones — 509-859-3779 or maclarin@harvestcrossfit.com.

State Farm moves to East Ellendale

DALLAS — State Farm agent Mitch Ratzlaff’s office has moved to a newly remodeled building on East Ellendale in Dallas.

Ratzlaff’s new address is 488 E. Ellendale Ave., suite No. 1, across Polk Station Road from the Dallas Department of Motor Vehicles office. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Contact: 503-623-5875 or www.mitchratzlaff.com.