As we turned the calendar to a new page and welcomed September this week, it just doesn’t seem like many days have passed since we were all talking about plans for Memorial Day weekend. We were all looking forward to days at the beach, swimming in the river and picnics at our local wineries. Remember when we were so tired of the seemingly endless rainstorms and wished for the return of sunshine and warm weather? Right about now, a rainy day would be very welcome.

—

All those big yellow school buses will be sharing the roads with us in the early morning and late afternoons, carrying their precious cargo — our children and grandchildren — for the next several months and we all need to be extra careful while driving in our communities. It’s time to watch for students of all ages as they walk to and from school. School zone speed limits are also in effect, and since our law officers can’t be everywhere all the time, it’s necessary that we observe those speed limits and drive carefully in and around school zones.



—

We enjoyed the Concerts in the Park series during July and August — and we will miss those special Wednesday evenings gathering with friends and neighbors, while listening to good entertainers and enjoying picnic suppers or snacks available from our local merchants. These events don’t just happen by themselves, and a hearty thank-you to those who worked so hard to provide special evenings for all of us. We can all remember to patronize our local businesses and merchants who do so many good things for all of us in MI Town.

—

Mark your calendars for September 22, when everyone is welcome to the Monmouth Public Library at 6:30 pm, for Family Fun Night. Singer-songwriter Okaidja Afroso will be visiting from Ghana, West Africa to share lively music and activities. All ages are encouraged to attend for an evening of good fun.

—

For everyone who has been waiting for those wonderful apples — it’s that time of year. Whether you choose from the varieties available from local supermarkets, booths at farmers’ markets, or picking from your own backyard trees to make your very special cider, pies or applesauce, it’s definitely the season. Our Willamette Valley apples provide all the goodness of the seasons in one crisp bite.

—

These beautiful mornings and cooler evenings remind us of the transition in seasons, and can also remind us of what pleasure there can be in a good walk around the neighborhood or through our downtown areas, to visit with friends along the way and welcome new folks to our community.