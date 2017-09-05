News In Brief

‘Medicare 101’ informational session

MONMOUTH — Polk County residents with questions about Medicare may attend a free presentation, “Medicare 101,” held at noon on Sept. 13 and Oct. 6 at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S.

The 90-minute presentation will cover how Medicare works, supplemental insurance options, and fall open enrollment for Medicare Part C and D plans. The presentation also will cover assistance for people with low income and resources, how the Affordable Care Act impacts Medicare, and how to prevent, detect and report Medicare waste, fraud and abuse.

The session will be led by a certified senior health insurance benefits assistance and senior Medicare patrol counselor.

Polk County residents interested in a 60-minute, one-on-one appointment with a SHIBA volunteer may call the Dallas office of Northwest Senior and Disability Services, 503-831-0581.

For more information about the presentation: oregonshiba.org.

Dallas officer to graduate academy

DALLAS — Officer Michael Sonday, of the Dallas Police Department, will graduate from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training’s 370th Basic Police Class Friday at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will take place at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, 4190 Aumsville Highway SE, Salem. Chief Steven Bartol, of the Milwaukie Police Department, will be the guest speaker.

The Basic Police Class is a 16-week course.

Dallas teacher attending cancer summit

DALLAS — Retired Dallas teacher Kay Graven will join 700 cancer patients, survivors and volunteers from across the country at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Leadership Summit and Lobby Day in Washington D.C. Sunday through Sept. 13.

Graven hopes to meet with senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and Rep. Kurt Schrader to discuss federal funding for cancer research.

Graven lost her father to smoking-related lung cancer in 2004.

Help clean up Madrona Saturday

MONMOUTH — A National Day of Service project will be at Madrona Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Volunteers are needed to plant a new xeriscape garden and more than 150 native plants in the east end of the park.

“Bring shovels, rakes and other implements of destruction,” said Mark Fancey, community development manager, in a press release. “This will be my last planting project in Monmouth, and it will be a big one.”

Arboretum project Monday evening

DALLAS — Volunteers are needed at the Delbert Hunter Arboretum at Dallas City Park for the final evening work event of the summer. The event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Volunteers will work around the gazebo maintaining trails, spreading bark, and weeding. Children are welcome with an adult. Gloves are recommended. Tools and snacks are provided.

For more information: Kimber, 503-623-7359.

Ped safety ‘sting’ set for Monday

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Police Department will conduct a four-hour operation on Monday at heavily used crosswalks on Monmouth Street and Gun Club Road.

For more information: ci.independence.or.us.