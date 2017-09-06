Pedee News

Eric Schwanke is back from his mission trip to Mozambique with Iris Global Ministries, which was quite an experience for him as they do things differently there, like having three-hour sermons. Eric will be getting married to Rebekah Kamerman, of Bozeman, Mont., here at Pedee Church this month. They met in Montana and reconnected in Mozambique. They will be going to South Sudan with Setfree Ministries for three or four weeks to help get a farm started and equipment running to do their part in alleviating hunger in that area. If you’d like to contribute to their mission, call the church for details.

Nic and Cassandra Heller are expecting a new baby, due in March. Older sister Mercy will be delighted, even if she doesn’t know it yet.

I got home last week from several days visiting my sister Vicki Massey and her family in Mesa, Ariz. I’d gone with daughter Lorraine Odell, mainly to participate in the area quilt shop hops (don’t ask). While there we harvested prickly pear fruit and made jelly and syrup out of the resulting juice, which was beautiful if not flavorful. We also kayaked down the Salt River with my 28-year-old nephews Sterling Massey and Owen Allen. They were such good sports to offer to take us, but we didn’t even get dumped while shooting the rapids. Kayaking helped make the 111-degree temperature seem cooler.

The Pedee women’s Bible study will start up again Sept. 15 at Pam Burbank’s house just south of the covered bridge. They will be studying Isaiah.