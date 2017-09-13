Council Grants Extension To Lind

INDEPENDENCE — Matthew Lind returned to the city council on Tuesday with an offer which was slightly altered from the one he had negotiated with the city staff: the same principle amount down, but with one year to pay of the remainder rather than six months.

After their executive session, councilor Michael Hicks made the motion to accept Lind’s offer. The motion was seconded by councilor Tom Takacs. After Mayor John McArdle called for discussion on the matter, councilor Ken Day advocated against voting on the extension, and councilor Marilyn Morton spoke in favor of the extension.

The motion passed, 5-1.

A second motion was made, an addendum to the agreement which would give City Manager David Clyne the authority to immediately begin foreclosure proceedings should Lind default on his loan.

The motion passed unanimously with no discussion.

After paying the city $100,000 on Sept. 20, Mecanico will remain open with Lind responsible for paying the city the remaining $86,000 owed by Sept. 20, 2018.

