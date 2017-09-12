As deadline for this week’s Itemizer-Observer approached last weekend, everyone was so concerned about the forest fires all over Oregon and in many western states as well. Let’s hope the promised rains have happened and those brave women and men working so hard to protect our forests, homes and businesses have been able to get some much-needed rest and relaxation.

—

Our Western Oregon University Wolves have played football at Idaho State and Central Washington, and this Saturday they will be at Western New Mexico this week, so we haven’t had the opportunity to see any games this season. Sept. 23 begins another wonderful home season of football at McArthur Field on the Western Oregon University campus, when coach Arne Ferguson and our Wolves will meet the Lumberjacks from Humboldt State University at 1 p.m. We’re looking forward to an exciting year of college football right here in MI Town and an opportunity to have a great time. WOU football is fun for the entire family, and an excellent way to support our community and to enjoy small college athletics. There is absolutely nothing better than a burger or a hot dog right off the grill, and a cold drink at a football game on a gorgeous fall afternoon.

We’re fortunate to have university and high school athletic programs right in our communities, where everyone can have a good time, selecting from several sports on almost any given afternoon or evening, and cheer for their favorite team without driving for miles and miles, or paying for expensive tickets. Fall sports programs are now in full swing and schedules are available on school web sites.

—

Monday marked the 16th anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, when thousands of people were killed or seriously injured when several terrorists hijacked airplanes, then crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and near a rural Pennsylvania farming community. Many people of a certain age recall President Kennedy’s assassination (Nov. 22, 1963) and the bombing of Pearl Harbor (Dec. 7, 1941), and remember exactly where they were and what they were doing when they heard the terrible news. Let us never forget Sept. 11, and honor all who gave their lives as well as those brave men and women who are fighting for freedom half a world away.

—

If your backyard garden is worn and weary and has nearly succumbed to this summer’s heat wave, all is not lost. The Independence Riverview Farmer’s Market is now open on Tuesday afternoons from 2 to 7 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Many vendors have a variety of good things for sale.