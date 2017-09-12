News In Brief

New Horizons resumes rehearsals

MONMOUTH — The Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra resumes weekly rehearsals Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Monmouth Senior Center.

The orchestra is open to players of all levels. There are no auditions.

A $25 monthly fee covers the cost of purchasing music and paying the conductor.

For more information: Paul Doellinger, 503-838-4884.

Program offers homeowners help

POLK COUNTY — The state of Oregon launched a foreclosure prevention program in July.

The program, called Home Rescue, will provide assistance to homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage in two ways — through monthly mortgage payments (up to 12 payments with a maximum benefit of $20,000) and a reinstatement payment to bring mortgages current (up to $15,000).

To qualify, applicants must be able to demonstrate at least a 10 percent reduction in projected 2016 income compared to any tax year between 2009 and 2016.

To apply or for more information: www.OregonHomeonwerHelp.org.

Hop & Heritage Festival on hiatus

INDEPENDENCE — The Hop & Heritage Festival, scheduled for Sept. 23, is taking a year hiatus because of a lack of volunteers to organize the annual event celebrating the history of Independence as the “Hop Capital of the World.”

But that doesn’t mean other events traditionally held around the festival are canceled. The annual Ghost Walk is still on for Sept. 22, with tours starting every 15 minutes from 6 to 7 p.m. The tour is free, with donations welcome.

The Ghost Walk requires many volunteers to help lead groups around town to “haunted” destinations, and volunteers are still needed. For more information or to volunteer: Marilyn Morton, 503-580-8525 or marilyn97351@gmail.com.

The Independence Public Library will host a family scarecrow workshop Monday at 6:30 p.m. to get ready for the annual scarecrow contest, another event traditionally associated with the Hop & Heritage Festival, but still going on without the festival.

The annual contest will be Sept. 22. Entries must be turned in by 6 p.m. For more information: ci.independence.or.us/library.

Community can meet candidates

MONMOUTH — Candidates for the position of Monmouth community development director will be in Monmouth for interviews on Friday. An open house will be held for business owners and residents may meet the candidates and provide comments.

The event will be from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Monmouth Public Library.