Perrydale Roundup: Volleyball Extends Win Streak

PERRYDALE — Perrydale’s volleyball team extended its winning streak to 12 matches after going 4-0 last week.

The Pirates swept Livingstone Adventist 25-4, 25-4, 25-4 on Sept. 5, Jewell 25-14, 25-17, 25-9 on Thursday and Damascus Christian 25-17, 25-20, 25-10 and Southwest Christian 25-23, 25-12, 25-16 on Saturday.

Perrydale improved to 13-2 overall and 3-0 in Casco League play.

The Pirates faced Willamette Valley Christian Tuesday after press time. Perrydale plays at North Douglas Saturday at noon before hosting Crosshill Christian Tuesday at 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL LOSES TO LOWELL: Perrydale’s football team lost to Lowell 42-22 on Friday.

The Pirates led 22-20 at the half but Lowell outscored Perrydale 22-0 in the second half.

“In the end, their size wore us down,” coach Steve Mabry said. “They averaged about 230 pounds on the line. It was a good test from a good team. We know where we need to shore up some things, but the game was much closer than the final score.”

Running back Cooper Butler had 83 rushing yards and 86 receiving yards, including a 63-yard touchdown reception.

Running back Randall Canfield recorded 97 rushing yards.

Quarterback David Domes threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, JJ Avila and Butler each had 12 tackles.

The Pirates host Arlington/Condon Friday at 7 p.m.

Mabry said he expects to see some fireworks from both sides.

“This week’s match up is a big game as league play opens up,” Mabry said. “Every game is paramount to stay in the playoff hunt. We match up well with Arlington as last year’s game was a double-overtime game. I expect a bit of a shootout as both teams have big play guys.”